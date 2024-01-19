Norwich v West Brom: Canaries flying at home but Albion are their bogey side

The Canaries are undefeated in six matches on home soil across all competitions (three wins, three draws), but they will need to end an eight-year wait for a victory over Albion if they are to extend that run.

Albion have collected three wins and two draws in their previous five meetings with Norwich, including their 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at The Hawthorns on Boxing Day, courtesy of Brandon Thomas-Asante’s solitary strike.

David Wagner’s men set-up an exciting FA Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool by coming from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 at the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

And Norwich start the weekend seven points behind Albion, and just two adrift of the Championship play-offs.

In terms of team news, Wagner will be made to sweat on the fitness of defensive pair Dimi Giannoulis and ex-Wolves skipper Danny Batth. Left-back Giannoulis missed the Canaries’ FA Cup replay in the West Country after suffering a groin injury in the build-up to the game.

Centre-back Batth, 33, was replaced in the 27th minute with a suspected hamstring problem. Wagner revealed that the pair will be assessed in the build-up to the Albion fixture.

Meanwhile, Grant Hanley, Shane Duffy and Josh Sargent also sat out the midweek win.

The Norwich boss confirmed that Duffy and Sargent were rested, while Hanley, who was suffering with a back complaint, is expected to return to full team training next week.