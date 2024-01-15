Express & Star
Lewis Cox debrief: Goals, fortresses, star turns – and a fun chant!

Albion’s start to 2024 at The Hawthorns continued where 2023 had left off.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Brandon Thomas-Asante was in the goals to net his ninth and 10th goals of the campaign in the 4-1 win over Blackburn (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Blackburn were put to the sword in convincing style on Saturday as Carlos Corberan’s men returned to winning ways in the Championship after defeat at Swansea.

The Baggies have a five-point buffer to play-off chasers and head to Norwich on Saturday looking to improve on away form to further strengthen their position.

We assess some talking points in the Blackburn debrief.

Brandon’s brace

Top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante took his season’s haul to 10 – eclipsing last term – with his double, and he was so unlucky not to have a hat-trick.

His finishes were excellent. They were a mixture of instinctive and measured and highlight his improvement in that department. Daryl Dike’s return, to push Thomas-Asante and allow him a breather, could be vital.

