Baggies Broadcast S7 E31: Blackburn battering & exciting takeover developments

The boys return and reflect on the battering of Blackburn, BTA's sparkling double and other top performances.

They look at the developments in the takeover saga and the news that US based Shilen Patel has emerged as the leading contender to potentially take over the club.

They also look at the potential FA Cup Black country derby, and discuss the January transfer window, interest in Albion's stars and a deal for Bristol City's Andreas Weimann.

And they discuss your questions while looking ahead to the trip to Norwich City.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

