West Brom poised to complete Andreas Weimann move

The 32-year-old former Villa and Wolves forward is to be expected to check in at The Hawthorns as Carlos Corberan's first recruit of the January transfer window.

The versatile frontman was targeted to bolster the Baggies frontline and brings a useful versatile option to the Spanish head coach, whose squad has been bereft with attacking injuries and absentees this season.

Austrian Weimann's versatility is seen as useful as Corberan targets two replacement attackers this month. He also arrives with extensive experience of English and Championship football – something Corberan valued as key to help any adaptation period – having been on these shores since a 2007 move to Villa as a 16-year-old.

City club captain Weimann, who has been with the Robins who he joined from Derby since 2018, has made 21 appearances this term, nine of which were starts in a season limited by some injury problems. He has scored once. It is believed Weimann still has ties to the Midlands.

He is out of contract at Ashton Gate at the end of the campaign. Weimann has 51 goals in 216 appearances for City in five-and-a-half years.

Weimann spent eight years at Villa in all, including involvement in the first team between 2005 and 2010. He made 129 appearances for Villa before a brief 21-game loan spell with Wolves in 2016-17.

It is also believed the move could have some bearing on Albion academy graduate Taylor Gardner-Hickman's permanent move in the other direction.

Gardner-Hickman, who turned 22 at the end of December, has been a big hit in Bristol and made 23 appearances for his loan side, including 14 league starts.

His season-long loan contained a £1.3million option to buy, as well as future performance-related add-ons.