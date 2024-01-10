Opinion: Is there one big positive to come out of West Brom's off field problems?

But you could argue that there are players, certainly the talented youngsters coming through the club's ranks, that are benefitting from it.

The off field situation has led to Albion's growing inability in recent seasons to remain at the Championship's top table when it comes to transfers.

Aside from Daryl Dike back in January 2022, Albion haven't paid out a big fee for a number of windows, and that was underlined in the summer.

Carlos Corberan will, I am sure, have been keen to add more players to his squad than just Josh Maja, Pipa and Jeremy Sarmiento.

In an ideal world, and if Albion were in a decent financial position and competing with those at the top end of the division, they would have liked to have been able to add another striker, possibly another winger and attacking midfielder.

You could argue that has forced Corberan and those at the club to look within, maybe more than they have previously had to do.

And the main beneficiary of that situation at the moment, seems to be Tom Fellows.