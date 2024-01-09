Flexibility is the key for Carlos Corberan in West Brom's January transfer window business

The Albion head coach is mindful of covering all bases moving forward this season after his armoury of attackers has been decimated by unavailability setbacks.

Corberan and head of football operations Ian Pearce are working to bring in two attackers, to cover the gaps left by Matt Phillips’ injury, and an absence for much of the season, and Jeremy Sarmiento’s recall by parent club Brighton.

The Spaniard has made clear his his desire for replacements and Albion have the budget to make two deals, ideally loans, happen – and while Corberan is looking to at least one natural winger, he is open to versatility with his other addition.

“Without any type of doubt we’re going to need a winger,” said Corberan, “Because we have lost, let’s say, the two first XI wingers we’ve been using in the games. They were Phillips and Jeremy. We have a gap in this position. After, when you cover the gap, you can evaluate the different possibilities, to see if it’s better to add another winger, or to add a player who can give you more than one position.

“That’s what I’d like to do. Add a specific winger – and then someone who can play in a couple of positions. Let’s say he can play as a playmaker and winger, playmaker and striker, winger and striker.

“In my mind, we’ll go for someone who can go for more than one position because it will protect us better for the rest of the season.”

Albion have made enquiries over the availability of several loans, with Corberan keen to act as soon as possible.

The Baggies return to Championship action on Saturday following a successful break for the FA Cup.

They have, one again, availability concerns in the attacking positions behind the striker. The hope is that captain Jed Wallace returns from a hip problem in time to feature against the struggling Rovers. John Swift’s calf issue is more of an unknown concern and the creator is being assessed regularly.

As well as Sarmiento’s recent recall by the Seagulls, Grady Diangana is away at the African Cup of Nations with DR Congo, which begins at the end of this week. Youngster Tom Fellows, 20, fresh from excelling in back-to-back starts in league and cup, has every chance of continuing his role as one of Corberan’s starters, possibly depending on whether the head coach can strike any early deals this window.

The head coach explained: “The market decides which profiles you can have. It’s more about the market. Last year, we were able to add Marc (Albrighton, in January) and you know we were close to adding another player (Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson on loan), but the market now is different – so we must change our approach.

“It’s not about the profile for profile, it’s about the possibility you have to add the best player you can – he can be 32, or 22, or 18.

“I’m not going to be looking at the passport to see the age of the player. I am going to see the quality of the player. I know that, me as a coach, I like to give my opinions on the players, but I am not responsible to bring the players in. It’s not my work. We have an exceptional recruitment department, they have the resources.”

Corberan is in regular dialogue with Pearce, who oversees a team of staff members in Albion’s recruitment.

“We like to see the players that we like, but not every player that we like is a possible player to pick,” the head coach explained. “Not every player will go on loan, now is our moment to go for free players and loan players. Not every player we like will be within our financial possibilities. This is the massive point every time we go to the market.

“When you go to the shop, you need to know how much money you have to spend. You cannot spend £100 if you only have £50. When you have £50, you buy things of £50.

“Every person goes to the shop and will spend depending on their possibilities. The market is a challenge because you must find the best value from the players you can have.”