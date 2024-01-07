Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Aldershot: High marks on sparkling day for youngsters

Josh Griffiths 7

A relatively quiet afternoon for the number two, who had to pull off one real save in the second half. Will have been disappointed he didn't keep the late Aldershot consolation out.

Kyle Bartley 7

A professional display from Bartley, who was one of a handful to stay in the much changed side. Solid in possession and went close with an audacious shot from the halfway line.

Caleb Taylor 7

The central defender produced a solid display in his rare start at the back. Dealt with what Aldershot had going forward, was comfortable on the ball when playing out and went close with a second half header.

Erik Pieters 7

Another one handed a rare start and was fairly untroubled on the left side of a back three. Lost possession a couple of times in the second half, but on the whole, a decent display.

Alex Mowatt 7

A surprise inclusion given he had started all the festive games, but it was a smart choice from Corberan. Calm in the middle, everything went through Mowatt and he dictated the pace of the game.

Nathaniel Chalobah 8

One of the standout performers on the day and like Mowatt, dictated the pace of the game. Produced a top quality finish for his first Albion goal, always tried to drive them forward and was dangerous throughout.

Pipa 7

Only a second start for Pipa and showed what he can do going forward. Did his job defensively but it was offensively where he looked dangerous and went close to a goal in the second half. Possibly given Corberan food for thought moving forward.

Tom Fellows 9

Another superb display from the youngster who continues to grow week on week. Set up the first, and set up numerous dangerous attacks in the first half. Did the same in the second, driving Albion forward and showed good composure for the goal. It is an exciting time for Fellows.

Fenton Heard 8

A first appearance and start for the academy graduate who did not look out of place. Played a superb pass into Fellows for the first goal, always wanted the ball and looked sharp throughout.

Daryl Dike 7

A first appearance in nine months and he showed glimpses of exactly what he can do. Took his goal superbly well to the delight of the fans, before being taken off at the break. The goal was a bonus, with the 45 minutes more about fitness than anything else.

Jovan Malcolm 7

A superbly taken goal from the returning striker, capitalising on a mistake to slot home. Looked bright in the first half but faded in the second after Dike went off.

Subs

46 Akeel Higgins for Dike 6

Had an effort over the bar and showed a few glimpses of his quality

63 Cedric Kipre for Bartley 6

Solid and steady as Albion saw out the game

63 Harry Whitwell for Mowatt 7

Lively from the highly rated youngster who set up Fellows' goal with a superb through ball.

73 Layton Love for Malcolm N/A

84 Josh Shaw for Heard N/A