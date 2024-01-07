Bitesize Baggies: Spot on selection, Dike, Heard, Fellows & a proud academy day

A spot on Carlos Corberan selection

On paper, this had the potential to be a banana skin for West Brom.

Aldershot were backed by a huge following in the Smethwick End, but Albion, certainly for the first half and the majority of the second not only showed quality, but experience and professionalism.

And a lot of that was down to the selection Carlos Corberan made.

It could have handed out a few more debuts from the start, but he didn't, just putting in Fenton Heard and then leaving in enough senior, experienced players to get the job done.

The side had the perfect balance to it and that showed for the large majority of the game.

A scoring return - but fitness the key for Dike

Seeing Daryl Dike back in an Albion shirt after his latest set back was great to see - and for him to get a goal just capped off his return.