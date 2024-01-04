Baggies Broadcast S7 E29: Festive review, FA Cup and a MASSIVE month for West Brom!

The boys bring you a bumper episode as they review the festive fixtures and rate Albion's performances, while Coxy brings you the latest in ownership and takeover saga.

They discuss Jeremy Sarmiento's sudden recall to Brighton, and lay out what Albion hope to do in the January transfer window.

Lewis and Jonny answer your questions, debate whether an unlikely Baggies player could become a makeshift striker, and reveal Coxy's new year's resolution.

And they look ahead to the FA Cup third round tie with non-league Aldershot, and debate what sort of side we could see on Sunday.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.