Lewis Cox comment: Baggies did their best to help loan man Jeremy Sarmiento

The Baggies discovered just before the January transfer window opened on Monday that the Premier League club were recalling the 21-year-old, after he arrived at The Hawthorns back in the summer on a season-long loan.

Sarmiento has now joined Albion’s Championship rivals Ipswich, who are chasing automatic promotion. The Brighton attacker arrived at the club in the summer still overcoming a metatarsal injury suffered earlier in the year and Albion had to be patient in bringing him up to speed.

He then injured his quad in October after a first Baggies start, before returning and going on to net the winner against Cardiff City on his return to the starting line-up.

The wide-man then started six of the next seven games before his sudden recall on Monday.

Baggies boss Corberan has explained that Sarmiento had to go through a process at Albion after arriving as he recovered from an injury.