West Brom v Leeds United – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Carlos Corberan is unlikely to be tempted into wholesale changes as he prepares Albion for tonight's visit of Leeds.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Alex Mowatt shone in midfield last time out and is in line to face his former club Leeds (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies performed well in seeing off Norwich 1-0 on Boxing Day and such a display could tempt the head coach to go with a similar starting XI.

Albeit the Whites, managed by ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke, are clearly a much stronger outfit than Albion's last opponents and Corberan will take the visitors’ qualities into consideration.

Here, Albion correspondent Lewis Cox makes his call on the starting line-up and opts for an identical call.

(4-2-3-1)

Alex Palmer

Earned top plaudits for way he remained full of concentration to preserve the 1-0 Boxing Day win. The most clean sheets in the division (11) – two more than opposite number, Leeds' Illan Meslier, who won't play tonight due to suspension.

Darnell Furlong

Continued his consistent form of late last time out and with a question mark next to the fitness of Pipa, Furlong is sure-fire to stay in the side and will face a challenge against Crysencio Summerville.

Kyle Bartley

