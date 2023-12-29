West Brom v Leeds United – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The Baggies performed well in seeing off Norwich 1-0 on Boxing Day and such a display could tempt the head coach to go with a similar starting XI.

Albeit the Whites, managed by ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke, are clearly a much stronger outfit than Albion's last opponents and Corberan will take the visitors’ qualities into consideration.

Here, Albion correspondent Lewis Cox makes his call on the starting line-up and opts for an identical call.

(4-2-3-1)

Alex Palmer

Earned top plaudits for way he remained full of concentration to preserve the 1-0 Boxing Day win. The most clean sheets in the division (11) – two more than opposite number, Leeds' Illan Meslier, who won't play tonight due to suspension.

Darnell Furlong

Continued his consistent form of late last time out and with a question mark next to the fitness of Pipa, Furlong is sure-fire to stay in the side and will face a challenge against Crysencio Summerville.

Kyle Bartley