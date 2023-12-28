Daniel Farke's faith in Leeds United stand-in ahead of West Brom trip

Darlow will make his full league debut for the Whites in place of suspended first choice Illan Meslier, who was sent off in defeat at Preston on Boxing Day.

Meslier, 23, will serve a three-match ban for violet conduct. The Frenchman has been Leeds' regular goalkeeper since 2020 but experienced former Newcastle man Darlow, who had two loan spells at Walsall as a youngster, will be under the spotlight.

Farke said: "We signed Karl because he’s a quality goalkeeper and we have no fear putting him into the goal.

“When you have a quality goalkeeper he is highly motivated to play, but we spoke quite openly about the situation that Illan is a goalkeeper with unbelievable potential and has proved that in each and every game.

"Outstanding saves and clean sheets, with many points already when I think about the save at Leicester, also some other saves, I am pretty pleased with his season so far."

Meslier was shown a straight red card for raising his hand at Preston's Milutin Osmajic in the second half at Deepdale and Darlow came on as a sub for his league bow in the 2-1 reverse.

Darlow, 33, was a summer capture from Newcastle after the shot-stopper spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull. He kept a clean sheet for the Tigers, in just his second outing, in a 2-0 win over Carlos Corberan's Baggies in March.

Farke added: "I think also Karl is supportive but right now we need Karl, we will back him and we are pretty confidence he will repay the trust," Farke added.

“I think it’s important that just because of Karl, we don’t have to change our whole approach."

Leeds, one place and six points above Albion in fourth, have wobbled of late with just one win and two defeats in four. They previously lost just twice in 19 (12 wins) and shot up the Championship.

German Farke, appointed in the summer, has a raft of different options to call on than in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road on August 18, a couple of weeks before the end of the transfer window.

Eleven-goal top scorer Crysencio Summerville did not feature that night and striker Joel Piroe, who has netted nine this term, was still to be recruited from Swansea. Ex-Manchester United winger Daniel James has seven goals to his name this term.

French striker Georginio Rutter cost Leeds £36million from Hoffenheim in January. He has four goals in 24 appearances this season.

But long-serving Leeds players Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling – who netted in the draw with Albion – and Stuart Dallas are missing through injury. Attacker Joe Gelhardt (hip) is a doubt.