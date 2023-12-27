Carlos Corberan's note of caution over "important" West Brom star John Swift

Swift has been plagued by recurring fatigue in his calf and hamstring since he made a tentative return from a two month calf lay-off last month.

But he was a welcome starter for Corberan's side in Boxing Day's 1-0 home victory over Norwich at The Hawthorns, in which Swift played a starring role alongside fellow attacker Jed Wallace.

The head coach did reveal to the Express & Star afterwards, though, that he had to withdraw Swift with 15 minutes left as the former Reading man felt pain in his calf. Corberan stressed Swift will still need monitoring moving forward.

"I didn't want to change him today but he was asking for a change because still the calf felt fatigued," Corberan said. "Still I need to see how he reacts from the game time."

The Spaniard added: "He has to be one of our more important attacking players – because that's the role he has in the team.

"That's why he's one of the experienced and important players for us and that's the contribution he needs to try to find every single time he's on the pitch."

Swift found his range with a couple of early sighters from distance against the Canaries and was a threat every time he had the ball in or around the visiting penalty box.

As his confidence grew, the attacking midfielder showed an array of smart touches and neat backheels.

He was a lick of paint from one of the finer goals of Albion's season as he cushioned a volley across goalkeeper Angus Gunn but on to the angle of crossbar and post from Jed Wallace's cross. Swift then showed an example of his confidence in the second period after a sumptious chip from 20 yards dropped just wide of the far post.

Perhaps his best chance at netting came later in the first period at 0-0 where, from another Wallace cross, Swift fluffed his line and miscued when in space.

The last time the Baggies No.19 netted was the night of his injury at Blues on October 6, at which point he was the main source of goals in Albion's squad. Corberan, meanwhile, will still be wary of his fitness.

"He had two very good opportunities to score the goal, unfortunately we couldn't do it but he was helping the team with a very good contribution to create things, not to finish but to create chances we had to finish," Corberan said.

"When you play against a team in a low block, defending the box, the accuracy is the most important thing, because when you play teams that give you space at the back between the keeper and defenders, accuracy is not as important. Then you have the space to win the ball and with the space the quality can make the difference, in the cross or finish or pass."