Middlesbrough v West Brom: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up

Carlos Corberan's men make their second trip to the North East this month - having lost at Sunderland earlier in December.

Michael Carrick's Boro sit down in 13th and will pose Albion a tough test - with Corberan facing selection decisions in a bid to manage his injury hit squad through their four game festive calendar.

So, how will he line-up? Jonny Drury gives his prediction:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Alex Palmer

The easiest name for Corberan to write down on the team sheet. He faced some question marks over the Stoke goal but nothing could be done by Palmer, who is statistical one of the league's most solid shot stoppers.

Darnell Furlong

In the system Albion are currently playing, Furlong almost names himself. Poor in possession at times last week but his performances have improved since the arrival of Pipa, who is now being used as a utility left winger.

Cedric Kipre

The man mountain, ball spraying rock will be named in the line-up if he is fit. He has played such a key role in recent weeks.

Kyle Bartley

He has struck up the number one defensive partnership with Kipre now, and like his partner, if fit, he starts.

Conor Townsend

Some have been questioning Townsend for parts of his performances in recent weeks, however, offensively he has been impressive. Defensively he has been exposed on the odd occasions, but if fit he will play tomorrow.

Okay Yokuslu

Central midfield is an area that Corberan can tweak slightly over the festive period, as it is a position where he has options. However, if fitness and fatigue allows, Yokuslu is someone he will want to name in every fixture because of the influence he has.

Jayson Molumby

Dropped back to the bench after his impressive start at Rotherham, but he could well be in line for the nod here as Corberan's tries to freshen things up slightly. His high energy could be key against a decent Boro side.

Jed Wallace

Since returning from his injury off the bench at Rotherham, Wallace has been on fire. Followed up the goal at the Millers with a top display at home to Stoke. His high energy and leading from the front attitude will be key at the Riverside.

Alex Mowatt

Corberan will have questions to answer in the number ten role, with John Swift struggling. Wallace has played in there but when he plays inside you lose that wide threat. A call to combat that could be playing Mowatt in there. We know he can pick passes, knit play together and break defences.

Grady Diangana

Was off the boil on Sunday but has carried a big threat in recent weeks. Corberan has talked about managing Jeremy Sarmiento, who has started the last five games, and with that in mind it'll be Diangana and Wallace out wide for me.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Another area where it is hard to name anyone else. With Josh Maja out and Daryl Dike a few weeks off, it will be BTA who will start. Wallace is an option up top but given the injury situation, it is likely he will be wide and BTA will lead the line.

Subs

Griffiths, Pipa, Reach, Chalobah, Fellows, Ajayi, Sarmiento, Taylor, Pieters