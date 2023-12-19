Baggies Broadcast S7 E28: Stoke, injury deja-vu, chopper talk and festive predictions!

On the final edition, the boys wrap up the analysis of the draw with Stoke City and talk Jed Wallace, Tom Fellows and Jeremy Sarmiento.

They also look at the latest injury news with John Swift - after the playmaker missed the game with the Potters.

Lewis gives the latest on the takeover talk and a rumour that kicked off prior to the game with Stoke!

The boys also answer your questions, talk Christmas dinners and give their points predictions for the four festive fixtures.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

