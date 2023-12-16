West Brom boss Carlo Corberan outlines January transfer window intention

Albion have been left reeling in the last couple of weeks with two key attackers Matt Phillips and Josh Maja both ruled out for much of the season through injury.

Winger Phillips underwent surgery on his hamstring this week with striker Maja set for likewise on damaged ankle ligaments.

The Baggies financial situation situation remains uncertain with a takeover from Guochuan Lai ideally complete by the end of January and the club still needing to shed the wage bill – but Corberan says long-term injuries to two stars have changed that.

“If we want to still have the same options that we had at the beginning of the season we need to replace both players – knowing that (Daryl) Dike has possibilities to come back at least, there is the need to add one player in an attacking position.