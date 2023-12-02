Carlos Corberan reveals West Brom's Matt Phillips blow with Jed Wallace and Kyle Bartley updates

Phillips, 32, withdrew from Albion's home clash with Leicester on the stroke of half-time after pulling up with the muscle concern in an innocuous incident.

The winger was seen beating the turf and boss Carlos Corberan, whose side were beaten 2-1 in heartbreaking circumstances by the Foxes, confirmed afterwards the injury would sideline Phillips for some time.

"I think it's a hamstring injury and when there is a hamstring injury it's never a short injury," Corberan revealed.

"Yeah yeah (at least a few weeks), one hundred per cent."

Kyle Bartley was left out of the clash due to precaution over hamstring pain felt after the win at Cardiff in midweek, though the boss said there was no injury to the experienced centre-half.

Captain Jed Wallace, though, faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with the shoulder injury picked up in south Wales.

"After the previous game Bartley was feeling fatigue in the hamstring, there was no specific injury but there was something with the hamstring, but even if the muscle is not broke you need to calm and recover and rest," said the Spaniard.

"We need to see how he progresses but it's different at the moment to the situation with Wallace of Phillips.

"With Wallace, he has the problem in the shoulder, I think he will be out of the team two or three weeks depending how he progresses."

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu, Albion's best player on the day, collected a fifth booking of the season on the final game of the cut-off point for one-match suspensions. He will sit out next Saturday's lunchtime clash at Sunderland.

Corberan added: "It's true unfortunately he received a yellow card in one of the last actions he had – but like I said we need to be ready to face the game in the circumstances we had.

"Still I think we are going to compete, we have players I am fully confident with."

Corberan, meanwhile, insisted he had no regrets at the manner of Leicester's winner, on a counter-attack as the Foxes sliced through the Baggies for Harry Winks to slot a 94th-minute winner.