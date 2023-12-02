Bitesize Baggies: Naive or brave, the West Brom injury curse and poachers goal

Easy come - easy go

Is there an injury curse on Albion? There must be.

Just as Carlos Corberan is getting everyone back to full fitness with a plethora of attacking options, they have been hit with two blows in the space of a few days.

Jed Wallace is set for a short spell out with a shoulder injury, but Matt Phillips pulled up with what Corberan confirmed was a hamstring injury.

It is a problem he has had before and you could see how visibly upset and frustrated he was.

It remains to be seen how long he will be out for but it is a huge knock for Albion - considering the form Phillips was in.

What it will do is give chances to others - but you can't help but bemoan yet more bad luck with injuries.