West Brom v Leicester City: Who's out and who's a doubt

The Baggies welcome the Foxes for a 12.30pm kick-off as fifth hosts first in the Championship. Albion slipped a couple of places as Leeds and Southampton both secured home wins on Wednesday night.

Leicester, though, fell to a last-minute equaliser at lowly Sheffield Wednesday and now lead the way from Ipswich by just a point. Boss Enzo Maresca – the former Albion midfielder – has overseen a run of just one win in the last four, halting a remarkable previous run of 13 wins and just one defeat.

There has been no pre-match press conference towards the end of this week due to the Baggies head coach's ill health – but here is the rest of Albion's team news as we understand it.

Jed Wallace – shoulder

The captain struggled off early at Cardiff on Tuesday night after initially attempting to play on.

We haven't been given a full diagnosis by Corberan but Wallace is a doubt to feature tomorrow, which is a blow. It is understood Wallace has damaged the same shoulder he has injured previously.

A timescale is unclear. Serious shoulder injuries can take months in a worst-case scenario, ideally Wallace does not fit into that category and is ready for later on in Albion's busy December.

Adam Reach – quad

The utility man, as expected, returned to training this week, which is a welcome boost for a busy period.

With other options back in the Albion fold and not much training behind him following four months out post-operation, he is unlikely to be involved tomorrow.

Martin Kelly – ACL

Kelly is also training but his involvement at senior level remains unlikely as he continues to build up base fitness following an awful stretch of nine or 10 months on the sidelines.

Richard Beale's under-21s may be a good opportunity for Kelly to collect some crucial minutes. Sadly, though, this evening's rearranged PL2 clash with Arsenal has been postponed due to the freezing weather.

Albion are reasonably stocked in Kelly's position, especially with Pipa finding minutes tough to come by.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Very much the one supporters are looking forward to welcoming back into the fold.

The striker hasn't featured since April but is closing in on a return and should be stepping up his training in the next couple of weeks.

Dike has been projected for a late December return – if that timescale remains accurate it will be a most welcome New Year gift for Corberan and supporters. Dike will definitely help shoulder the burden with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Josh Maja.