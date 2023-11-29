Baggies Broadcast S7 E25: Sarmiento - he is magic and we all know!

In the latest episode, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster man, the boys are in Cardiff after Albion sunk the Bluebirds courtesy of a worldie strike from Jeremy Sarmiento.

The boys discuss whether he meant it, talk about Jed Wallace's injury, Alex Palmer & BTA, as well as looking at how Carlos Corberan has guided Albion to third.

They also discuss more on the MSD loan increase news from earlier in the week, look ahead to Leicester and answer all your burning questions!

