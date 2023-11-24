West Brom v Ipswich Town: Who's out and who's a doubt

It has long felt the Baggies' attacking options have been few and far between, even though Grady Diangana and Jeremy Sarmiento's return to fitness before the international break was a shot in the arm.

There are still some bodies on the treatment table, though, with some due back imminently, and others a little further away.

This is the state of play with Albion's remaining injury absentees.

Adam Reach – quad

Reach had surgery on his thigh around late July and August and is coming towards the end of an initial estimation of four months on the sidelines.

Boss Carlos Corberan has, on multiple occasions this season, stated how useful the versatile Reach would have been this season.

"Normally, during the next week, I think that Reach will start to make some training with the group," Corberan told the Express & Star at yesterday's press conference.

On that basis, the likelihood is the 30-year-old could possibly return to contention at Sunderland on December 9.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

US international striker Dike has been out since his terrible injury at Stoke in April but is coming towards the end of his rehabilitation.

Corberan has previously plotted Dike's return as late December, so he is still some weeks away from a return and Corberan suggested this week that he is still not ready to come back to team training.

"Still Dike is later" was the head coach's response about a return to training.

Martin Kelly – ACL

A video was published this week of the experienced full-back's return to training after around nine months out with a serious knee injury sustained on his debut at loan club Wigan.

Kelly, 33, has been praised as a top professional and popular member of the squad, but the likelihood is he will need to build up his strength and conditioning in training over a number of weeks before being considered ready.