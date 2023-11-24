West Brom v Ipswich Town – Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Carlos Corberan's Baggies trail the division's play-off places by goal difference alone, as it stands, while the visiting Tractor Boys trail leaders Leicester on goal difference, too.

The hosts are boosted by the return of a couple of key figures to their attack, making a predicted XI and 20-man squad a tougher call than it has been previously.

Lewis Cox predicts the starting line-up Corberan could select.

(3-4-3)

Alex Palmer

Has been excellent between the sticks for a couple of months and his reaffirmed his position as one of the league's leading keepers. Spoke to the press with real confidence this week.

Semi Ajayi

Only back from his exertions with Nigeria in the middle of the week but seems in good shape. Thought long and hard between Ajayi or Erik Pieters in back three but Ajayi juts gets the nod against lively Ipswich attack.

Kyle Bartley

Fresh from his goal at St Mary's last time out, Bartley has been a linchpin in Albion's backline for this good run since September. Deserves his place. Will have hands full with George Hirst.

Cedric Kipre

No way the Ivorian gets left out at the minute. He's arguably been Albion's most consistent performer this term. He is on the left of my back three.

Darnell Furlong

Decision to be made between Furlong or Pipa for right wing-back. The likelihood is Furlong will get the nod, he did OK overall at Southampton last time out.

Okay Yokuslu

Four central midfielders into two in this formation but I think the Turk will be involved. He tends to get the call in the big ones.

Alex Mowatt

Between Mowatt, Chalobah and Molumby, the latter who did well for Republic of Ireland this week. Mowatt was so impressive from the bench at Southampton in place of Chalobah, he deserves a start here.

Matt Phillips

There is simply no leaving out Phillips at left wing-back at the moment. He has been largely excellent throughout the season.

Jed Wallace

Wallace did pretty well at St Mary's. The skipper has been off the boil at times this season but I'd still expect him to start on the right here.

John Swift

I've said a few times, Swift should – fitness willing – be back in the XI. He was in such good shape prior to his calf setback, both with the ball and in terms of his confidence in front of goal, and I'd like to see him given a chance to go straight back in for a big clash like this. Leaves Grady Diangana and Jeremy Sarmiento on the bench, some great depth.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Josh Maja is back and available but still hadn't started a game for Albion, prior to his ankle injury, so I can't see him being chucked in straight from the off. Important competition and option for Corberan, though.