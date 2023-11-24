Gallery: John Swift and Josh Maja boosts and Martin Kelly returns as West Brom set for Ipswich test
West Brom players have been ramping up preparations this week ahead of a return to action with Ipswich Town coming to The Hawthorns tomorrow.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The clash with the in form Tractor Boys kicks off a run of fixtures leading into Christmas that will put Carlos Corberan's squad to the test.
He is buoyed by the return of Josh Maja and John Swift, with other players set to make their way back into the fold in the following weeks.
Here is a look at Albion being put through their paces this week: