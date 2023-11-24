Gallery: John Swift and Josh Maja boosts and Martin Kelly returns as West Brom set for Ipswich test

The clash with the in form Tractor Boys kicks off a run of fixtures leading into Christmas that will put Carlos Corberan's squad to the test.

He is buoyed by the return of Josh Maja and John Swift, with other players set to make their way back into the fold in the following weeks.

Here is a look at Albion being put through their paces this week:

Martin Kelly has returned to training following a lengthy lay-off with an ACL injury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan oversees training ahead of a return to action (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Okay Yokuslu and Erik Pieters are all smiles as Albion prepare for a return to action (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reyes Cleary training with the first team (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Young talent Souleyman Mandey in action during training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Harry Whitwell is another youngsters who has been regularly involved with the first team (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Brandon Thomas-Asante is all smiles (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jeremy Sarmiento wraps up as he prepares for tomorrow's clash with Ipswich having made his return before the break (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Maja is set to provide Albion with a welcome boost tomorrow (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Tom Fellows takes aim. The winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Albion so far (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

John Swift is set to make his return this weekend following an injury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pipa battles for the ball during the training session (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).