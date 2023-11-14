Baggies Broadcast S7 E22 with former West Brom defender Billy Jones

In the 90 minute interview, the former Albion man goes into detail about his career and time at the club, from arriving under Roy Hodgson to excelling and finishing in the Premier League top eight under Steve Clarke.

He also discusses best moments, toughest opponents and a certain dressing room bust up!

Billy delves into his other career moves and how he is currently making his way as an academy coach.

This episode is sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.