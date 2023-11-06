Baggies Broadcast S7 E21: Perfection, points and proper takeover talks

The boys talk about Hull, Diangana, Wallace and how good that second goal really was.

They bring you what they can confirm on the latest rumours around serious takeover talks involving the game.

Elsewhere they discuss heaters, shorts in the cold, and look at all your questions as well as previewing the trip to Hull City.

