West Brom 3 Hull City 1 - Report

The winger set up both of his side's key second half goals, for Matt Phillips and the returning Semi Ajayi, after Tigers skipper Lewie Coyle had cancelled out Jed Wallace's opener.

Hull, who were level on points heading to Albion, shaded the first half but were powerless as Carlos Corberan's men clicked through the gears after the break to make it eight home wins in a row against City.

The Baggies have a haul of 10 points from 12 after four games in this five-match block in between international breaks and only a late winner from next week's hosts Southampton prevented them to climb a place to fifth.

Jed Wallace opens the scoring for Albion (Getty/Malcolm Couzens)

Corberan made three alterations to the side that beat Coventry, including rewarding Brandon Thomas-Asante with his goal from the bench.

The head coach changed to a back four, with Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend both re-introduced at full-back, for Pipa and Erik Pieters respectively.

Albion looked sharp in the first few minutes as Wallace saw a shot easily blocked outside the box.

Liam Rosenior's side responded and were tidy with the ball but were the architects of their own downfall on 14 minutes.

Grady Diangana drives at the Hull back line (Getty/Malcolm Couzens)

Playing out from the back, former Baggies academy goalkeeper Ryan Allsop found former Fulham man Jean Michael Seri outside the box. Without looking, the Ivorian played a hopeless blind pass to Wallace, who was in acres of space.

The captain had time to compose himself and curl a low finish into the bottom right corner from 20 yards. It was calamity from the Tigers and a gift for Albion.

Albion tails were up and Corberan's men looked dangerous, though Seri did try to make amends but his shot from distance sailed into the Brummie Road stand.

Albion were satisfied letting their visitors had the ball. Cedric Kipre shone again alongside Kyle Bartley, this time in an adjusted defensive four.

Albion went sloppy around half hour and struggled to keep hold of the ball. Hull made them pay four minutes before the break.

The lively Scott Twine scampered down the left and hung up a deep cross to the back post, where face-masked skipper Coyle dispatched a first-time volley across Alex Palmer and into the far corner.

The heavens well and truly opened at half-time to make for very slick and difficult conditions.

Kyle Bartley had hurt his arm late on in the first period but couldn't continue five minutes after the break and trudged off for Ajayi, who like Jeremy Sarmiento was back on the bench and impressed.

The hosts improved with the ball after the break and carried more of a threat.

Jed Wallace wheels away to celebrate his opener for Albion (Getty/Malcolm Couzens)

Thomas-Asante had been quiet but drew unconvincing save from Allsop, before Alex Mowatt sent a tame free-kick into the wall from the edge of the wall.

Shortly afterwards, the hosts constructed one of their finest team goals in recent memory.

Okay Yokuslu, Kipre, Mowatt and Wallace were all involved. The latter released Diangana on the right who had the presence of mind to square for Phillips. His low finish into the corner was cool and calculated and inch-perfect.

The Hawthorns erupted and it was louder still six minutes later as more Diangana brilliance, some wonderful footwork bamboozled his defender and a low cross fed Ajayi to lift in over Allsop via a deflection.

Sarmiento, Tom Fellows and Jayson Molumby were bright in cameos, with Thomas-Asante denied late on as Albion wrapped up a strong victory.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (Ajayi, 55) Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu (Chalobah, 77), Mowatt (Molumby, 85); Wallace (Sarmiento, 85), Diangana (Fellows, 77), Phillips; Thomas-Asante.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Pipa, Taylor, Pieters.

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Coyle (c), Jones, McLoughlin (Christie, 83), Greaves; Seri, Morton (Docherty, 83); Traore (Vaughan, 69) Tufan (Sayyadmanesh, 83), Twine; Delap.

Subs not used: Ingram, Vinagre, Furlong, Smith, Connolly.

Attendance: 23,333 (1,780 Hull fans)

Referee: Andrew Kitchen