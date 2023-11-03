West Brom v Hull City: Outs and doubts

Jeremy Sarmiento and Semi Ajayi are set to be involved against Hull City at The Hawthorns tomorrow with both in full training on Friday.

But there are still absentees in several positions limiting Carlos Corberan. Below are the Baggies' full list of injuries and their anticipated return dates.

John Swift – calf

Top scorer Swift has been out since the defeat at Blues last month and is expected back after the upcoming international break later this month.

Josh Maja – ankle

Summer recruit Maja injured his ankle in the closing seconds at Bristol City as Albion were denied a penalty but is nearing a return. He is also due back on the other side of the international break.

Adam Reach – thigh

The versatile Reach went under the knife for surgery on a quad muscle injury at the turn of July and August and was estimated to be out for four months. He should return at some point in December.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

United States international frontman Dike is progressing after his third serious injury in 18 months at Albion. He has not played since April but the current estimation on his return is the end of December.

Martin Kelly – ACL

Veteran defender Kelly severely injured his knee an hour into a very impressive debut on loan at Wigan in the Championship last February. No concrete timescale has been given for his return to availability but it is not expected this calendar year.