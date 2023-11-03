West Brom duo injury update and level headed Carlos Corberan - WATCH

The duo will both take part in full training today and should they emerge with no setbacks, will be part of the 20-man squad for the Championship clash.

On-loan Brighton attacker Sarmiento has not featured since September 30 at Preston after an issue with ankle ligaments. Head coach Carlos Corberan has been without several attacking options during this period.

Central defender Ajayi, meanwhile, has missed two games after rolling his ankle as a late substitute in the goalless draw against Plymouth last month. The Baggies have had to name several youthful benches, with a number of under-21 players experiencing a first taste of being part of a senior matchday squad.

Corberan said in his press conference this morning: "So far we are much better because of the fact Sarmiento is going to be recovered, he is training as normal today. He is going to be one of the options we are going to have.

"If we can train Semi today he is going to be another of the options we have. Just these facts is positive for the group, to add first-team players, because it's true in other games we couldn't add any other players that were injured before."

Corberan told the Express & Star: "We still have to train today but if both complete training today both are going to be part of the squad.

"This is magnificent news because after suffering and losing many options it is always important to start adding players, it is always positive."

The clash sees fifth welcome seventh in the Championship. Both sides are level on 23 points with Liam Rosenior's ambitious Hull fancied as a play-off contender this term.