Baggies Broadcast S7 E20: Trials, tribulations and three points at Coventry

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In this ramshackled, patched together poddy recorded on the journey back from the CBS Arena, the boys talk about the victory over Coventry and detail their eventual evening which involved a navigation blooper from Coxy.

They look at the change of system, players stepping up in an injury crisis, and where the win leaves Carlos Corberan's men.

You'll hear from Carlos himself, they answer your questions and look ahead to Hull at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)