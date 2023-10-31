Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S7 E20: Trials, tribulations and three points at Coventry

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In this ramshackled, patched together poddy recorded on the journey back from the CBS Arena, the boys talk about the victory over Coventry and detail their eventual evening which involved a navigation blooper from Coxy.

They look at the change of system, players stepping up in an injury crisis, and where the win leaves Carlos Corberan's men.

You'll hear from Carlos himself, they answer your questions and look ahead to Hull at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

