Former West Brom coach Alex Bruce lands non-league management job

Alex Bruce during his time at West Brom (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former Ipswich and Hull City defender, and son of former Baggies boss Steve Bruce, was brought in by his father as part of the coaching staff at The Hawthorns.

He left alongside his father following his sacking in October 2022 - and has now been appointed as boss of the ambitious non-league outfit, alongside Dan Ternant, a former staff member at Albion.

He was appointed by The Silkmen's director of football, former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage, who cited Bruce's experience of dealing with senior players during his time at the Baggies.

He said: "The ethos and the morals and the principles which we want to integrate into the football club are vital going forward. Alex with his coaching experience at West Brom dealing with first-team players and his ability to handle a squad.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Alex who has got all his badges, assisted by Phil Bardsley who recently finished playing in The Premier League at Burnley. His Premier League experience and willingness to improve players and be a part of the journey.