Baggies Broadcast Xtra S7 E19 - QPR, Coventry & one year of Carlos

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you a special Baggies Broadcast Xtra - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the special 30 minute bonus episode the boys discuss the win over QPR and the standout peformers.

They go over the injury worries at the back and the options available, while looking ahead to Coventry and discussing one year of Carlos Corberan.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

