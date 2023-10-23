Baggies Broadcast S7 E18: Thomas-Asante, boos & time for a change?

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

On this week's episode the boys mull over the frustrating afternoon against Plymouth and talk Brandon Thomas-Asante and debate whether a change of formation may benefit the striker and the Baggies.

The also look at the topic of thermals and whether it is too early in the season to be layering up!

They both go head to head on the latest TJ Smithy quiz and answer all your burning questions.

And the boys confirm that a second Baggies Broadcast Xtra discussing the midweek game against QPR will be available on Thursday!

