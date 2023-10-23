Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S7 E18: Thomas-Asante, boos & time for a change?

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

On this week's episode the boys mull over the frustrating afternoon against Plymouth and talk Brandon Thomas-Asante and debate whether a change of formation may benefit the striker and the Baggies.

The also look at the topic of thermals and whether it is too early in the season to be layering up!

They both go head to head on the latest TJ Smithy quiz and answer all your burning questions.

And the boys confirm that a second Baggies Broadcast Xtra discussing the midweek game against QPR will be available on Thursday!

This podcast is available on Soundcloud, Apple & Spotify.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

