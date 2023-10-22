Albion record appearance maker and goalscorer Brown, 78, was a regular opponent of Charlton’s as the pair went toe-to-toe in midfield across the 1960s and early 1970s in fierce contests at The Hawthorns and Old Trafford.
Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown paid tribute to “England’s best” Sir Bobby Charlton after the Manchester United and England legend’s death, aged 86.
