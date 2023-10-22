Notification Settings

Tony 'Brown' Brown pays tribute to 'England's best' and "great gentleman" Sir Bobby Charlton

By Lewis Cox

Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown paid tribute to “England’s best” Sir Bobby Charlton after the Manchester United and England legend’s death, aged 86.

Tony 'Bomber' Brown pays tribute to Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who died aged 86 over the weekend

Albion record appearance maker and goalscorer Brown, 78, was a regular opponent of Charlton’s as the pair went toe-to-toe in midfield across the 1960s and early 1970s in fierce contests at The Hawthorns and Old Trafford.

