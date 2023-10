Adil Nabi and his brother have gone from West Brom hopefuls to taking on the world with Pakistan

Tuesday’s match between Pakistan and Cambodia in Islamabad ranks among the most significant of Adil Nabi’s career – and he wasn’t even playing.

SPORT Lee Evans of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Adil Nabi of West Bromwich Albion SPORT PIC DAVID HAMILTON EXPRESS & STAR COPYRIGHT....WEST BROMWICH ALBION VS MAN UTD....RESERVE GAME...Albion's Adil Nabi on the ball. Rahis Nabi has turned out a number of times for Pakistan SPORT Lee Evans of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Adil Nabi of West Bromwich Albion Adil Nabi in action for Albion’s under-21 side at The Hawthorns. Inset below, younger brother Rahis Rahis Nabi - West Bromwich Albion U18 . In fact, he was more than 2,000 miles from the stadium, anxiously pacing the living room of his home in Cyprus watching events unfold on television.