Baggies Broadcast S7 E17: Ripe apples, Dike & crystal ball Coxy!

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the latest episode, the boys bemoan yet another international week - but still have plenty to talk about.

They discuss Daryl Dike and his New Year return, talk Carlos Corberan and his ripe apple in Alex Mowatt.

They go head to head in a big quiz with TJ Smithy, and give their predictions for Albion's tough upcoming five game run.

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

In this bumper episode to keep you entertained during the international break, the boys start by looking at the disappointment at Blues, the shocking penalty call and whether it is time to explore VAR in the Championship.

They discuss the options in the wake of John Swift's injury, talk Tom Fellows and the young loanees, while Jonny brings you an interview from Chris Lepkowski and Brendon Batson on the Albion legend's new autobiography The Third Degree.

