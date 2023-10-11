Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S7 E16: Blues, Batson & VAR

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast

In this bumper episode to keep you entertained during the international break, the boys start by looking at the disappointment at Blues, the shocking penalty call and whether it is time to explore VAR in the Championship.

They discuss the options in the wake of John Swift's injury, talk Tom Fellows and the young loanees, while Jonny brings you an interview from Chris Lepkowski and Brendon Batson on the Albion legend's new autobiography The Third Degree.

