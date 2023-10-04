West Brom concerns ignored on adult ticket pricing for televised Coventry City trip

Albion were backed by 4,500 away fans in Coventry just before Christmas last season. The Sky Blues have charged £37 for an adult ticket for a televised clash later this month. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Sky Blues ticketing costs state a £37 top price for all visiting Midlands teams as well as Leeds United, for the current Championship season.

It is understood the pricing for the clash – moved to Monday night for Sky television broadcast – drew significant concern from Albion, who shared their belief with Coventry that prices for adults in particular are too high.

But a decision is out of the visiting club's control and ticket prices were confirmed as such on Wednesday afternoon for the CBS Arena contest on October 30, after the upcoming international break.

Adult prices are £37, with the next price bracket at £32 for seniors (aged 65-plus), the same for 18-21 year olds, students and armed forces workers. Under-18s are £15.

The pricing is almost certain to put off scores of travelling Baggies, particularly families or groups travelling in numbers, in what is also school half-term week. Albion were vocal with their concerns but they fell on deaf ears.

A bumper away following of 4,435 in a crowd of 22,519 backed Albion in Coventry for a midweek night game in Christmas week last season.

Coventry's away ticket pricing varies, with a top price set for fixtures against rivals closer geographically as well as Leeds, who typically travel in numbers.

It is believed clubs are not permitted to charge away fans more than a ticket in the home end, meaning there will be an area at the CBS that where fans are charged £37.

City have been attracting crowds in the region of 22,000-25,000 in their home fixtures so far this term.