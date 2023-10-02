Baggies Broadcast S7 E15: Who saw that one coming?

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys discuss Coxy's big return as he brought back the goals and the points in Albion's battering of Preston on Saturday.

They talk formations, squad depth, and who has earned their place for the clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Lewis and Jonny also answer all your questions and look ahead to a busy week and the upcoming fixtures in the coming month.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)