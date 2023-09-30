Jonny Drury's Preston v West Brom notebook

Deepdale (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pre-match

Runs are there to be stopped and West Brom can be the first team to beat Preston today.

For me, my main thought coming up here today, alongside the fact the Deepdale press food is spot on, is that Albion head here as underdogs. When is the last time we could say that?

Not since probably the pre Gary Megson days have Albion came to this ground with the home side as favourites to win.

But Carlos Corberan's men have been pretty steady on the road as of late, but what they do need to do today is take their chances.

Against a side in form such as Preston, when you get opportunities they will need to be taken.