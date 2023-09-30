Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jonny Drury's Preston v West Brom notebook

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury brings you his pre, during and post match thoughts from Albion's trip to Deepdale

Deepdale (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Deepdale (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pre-match

Runs are there to be stopped and West Brom can be the first team to beat Preston today.

For me, my main thought coming up here today, alongside the fact the Deepdale press food is spot on, is that Albion head here as underdogs. When is the last time we could say that?

Not since probably the pre Gary Megson days have Albion came to this ground with the home side as favourites to win.

But Carlos Corberan's men have been pretty steady on the road as of late, but what they do need to do today is take their chances.

Against a side in form such as Preston, when you get opportunities they will need to be taken.

Patience will be a key word. Ryan Lowe's men are a hard side to break down and one who do take their chances when they are presented to them.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News