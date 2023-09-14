Carlos Corberan eager to get Grady Diangana firing for West Brom

WALSALL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 7: Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on September 7, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Diangana was one of several players touted for a possible exit during the summer transfer window, but boss Corberan is pleased the winger has stayed at The Hawthorns.

The 25-year-old, who has scored only seven goals since joining in a permanent £18million move from West Ham three summers ago, made his first appearance since February in the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield prior to the international break.

Corberan believes Diangana has the potential to play at wing-back if required after being impressed by his defensive abilities.

He said: “I am very happy to have Diangana with me. I cannot tell you anything you don’t know about Diangana. He has proved what a good player he is. It is true he needs to find a level of consistency to mature as a player and impact the games. I am happy to work with players who have a lot of talent, to help them develop even more.”

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was the subject of a failed bid from Stoke in the closing days of the window, while goalkeeper Alex Palmer rejected the chance to join Luton.

Corberan said: “I am pleased with the fact players have stayed because all of the summer we were hearing things about Diangana, in the last week of the window we were listening to things about Thomas-Asante.

“Could we keep Swift, Wallace or Palmer? But we have kept the group, which was important.

“Sometimes you are not in the mind of the players to see how they are affected, thinking they can move.

“But I think if you went through the team every player and asked them if they wanted to be at West Brom, they would say yes.