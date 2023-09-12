Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets Tony Pulis - Part Two

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you part two of the Baggies Broadcast interview with Tony Pulis.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the latest episode, Pulis reflects on his coaching staff, his mid table finishes with Albion, as well as discussing some of the youngsters who were breaking through at the club.

He also talks about Gary Megson, signings that weren't his, his relationship with the owner and the current Albion crop.

