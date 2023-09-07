Baggies Broadcast S7 E10: I think we just need to calm down!

Baggies Broadcast

In this week's episode the boys look at the fall out from the late Huddersfield heartbreak, and call for calm after concerns from some sections of the fanbase.

They reflect on the final day of the transfer window, discuss Action for Albion's latest protest, while looking at your questions.

And they preview the big event coming up during the international break - The Cox Wedding!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)