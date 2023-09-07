Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S7 E10: I think we just need to calm down!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

In this week's episode the boys look at the fall out from the late Huddersfield heartbreak, and call for calm after concerns from some sections of the fanbase.

They reflect on the final day of the transfer window, discuss Action for Albion's latest protest, while looking at your questions.

And they preview the big event coming up during the international break - The Cox Wedding!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News