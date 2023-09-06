Notification Settings

West Brom promotion-winner Ian Hamilton has died, aged 55

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Popular former Albion midfielder Ian Hamilton has died aged 55, the club's former players' association have confirmed.

WEST BROMICH ALBION-IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE FOR PAUL RAVEN,IAN HAMILTON,BOB TAYLOR & ANDY HUNT TOAST VICTORY IN THE PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINAL-EXPRESS & STAR COPYRIGHT PIC FROM LIBRARY ARCHIVE DATED-20/5/1993

Hamilton, fondly known as 'Hammy', was taken ill last year, the association revealed this morning.

Hamilton was part of Albion's Division Two play-off success at Wembley in the 1992/93 campaign under Ossie Ardiles after the club had fallen into the third tier but immediately won a return via promotion.

He netted one of the crucial Hawthorns goals, the decisive effort in the semi-final second leg comeback win over Swansea, a night and atmosphere still fondly recalled today.

Hamilton had arrived at The Hawthorns from Scunthorpe United. Stevenage-born Hamilton had previously came through the youth ranks at Southampton.

Hamilton was a popular member of the Baggies ranks among fellow team-mates and Albion fans.

He went on to play 240 league games for the club, in which he scored 23 goals, many of which were under the management of Alan Buckley. He turned out for Albion 282 in all competitions, registering 28 goals.

Hamilton moved on to Sheffield United for £325,000 in 1998 before spells with Grimsby Town, Notts County, Lincoln City and Woking.

Tributes have flooded in from fans and former team-mates on social media this morning.

Fellow promotion-winner Kevin Donovan wrote: "This one hurts like no other x RIP my best pal Hammy . One of the best. I’ve met so many great people in football who I class as my friends but this man meant a lot more to me. I’m gonna miss you my friend but so glad I got a final few minutes with you xx #coyb"

Daryl Burgess posted a picture alongside Hamilton with the caption "My brother" and a broken heart.

The club have confirmed they will pay tribute to the former midfielder with a minute's applause prior to the next home fixture, against Millwall on Saturday, September 23.

Hamilton is survived by his daughter Rhianna, son Luca and granddaughter.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

