Baggies Broadcast meets Tony Pulis - Part One

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you a very special guest episode of the Baggies Broadcast, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys recently sat down with Tony Pulis to discuss his time in charge of the Albion and his managerial career.

In part one of the podcast, Pulis reflects on taking over at the club and how he addressed their slump.

He also talks about his early signings and the best additions he made at The Hawthorns, FA Cup runs, wins over big sides.

And he also discusses at length the saga involving Saido Berahino and how he still thinks about it today.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

