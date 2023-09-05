Baggies Broadcast meets Tony Pulis - Part One

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys recently sat down with Tony Pulis to discuss his time in charge of the Albion and his managerial career.

In part one of the podcast, Pulis reflects on taking over at the club and how he addressed their slump.

He also talks about his early signings and the best additions he made at The Hawthorns, FA Cup runs, wins over big sides.

And he also discusses at length the saga involving Saido Berahino and how he still thinks about it today.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)