Baggies Broadcast S7 E8: We're going to score more than you!

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the latest episode, the boys break down the win over Boro and talk John Swift, Cedric Kipre, Matty Phillips and the first real starring moment from Jeremy Sarmiento.

They also discuss falling in love with loan players, TGH's Bristol City loan move and the confusion over Kyle Bartley.

Other discussion topics include Action for Albion's latest upcoming protest, the transfer window, your questions and the boys reveal a very special Baggies Broadcast guest coming up during the international break.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

