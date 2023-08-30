Baggies Broadcast S7 E8: We're going to score more than you!

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the latest episode, the boys break down the win over Boro and talk John Swift, Cedric Kipre, Matty Phillips and the first real starring moment from Jeremy Sarmiento.

They also discuss falling in love with loan players, TGH's Bristol City loan move and the confusion over Kyle Bartley.

Other discussion topics include Action for Albion's latest upcoming protest, the transfer window, your questions and the boys reveal a very special Baggies Broadcast guest coming up during the international break.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)