Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S7 E7: Friday night lights, Palmer & Boro

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys discuss the Friday point at Leeds and another top display from Matt Phillips.

They also analyse other parts of the game and debate whether it is time for Jeremy Sarmiento to start against Boro.

Lewis & Jonny also talk about Alex Palmer's interview on staying at the club, the latest transfer rumours and answer all your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News