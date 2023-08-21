Baggies Broadcast S7 E7: Friday night lights, Palmer & Boro

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys discuss the Friday point at Leeds and another top display from Matt Phillips.

They also analyse other parts of the game and debate whether it is time for Jeremy Sarmiento to start against Boro.

Lewis & Jonny also talk about Alex Palmer's interview on staying at the club, the latest transfer rumours and answer all your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)