Baggies Broadcast S7 E6: Lift off, Warmfront loan & Leeds

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the latest episode the boys go over the victory against Swansea, the positives, the negatives and where Albion go next.

Lewis gives an update on the situation off the field, following social media talk on the Warmfront loan and administration fears.

They also answer your questions and look ahead to the Friday trip to Leeds.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)