Baggies Broadcast S7 E6: Lift off, Warmfront loan & Leeds

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return with a new episode of the Baggies Broadcast, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

In the latest episode the boys go over the victory against Swansea, the positives, the negatives and where Albion go next.

Lewis gives an update on the situation off the field, following social media talk on the Warmfront loan and administration fears.

They also answer your questions and look ahead to the Friday trip to Leeds.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

