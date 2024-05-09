Express & Star
Play-offs: West Brom and Southampton previous meetings as Baggies look to buck trend

Albion and Southampton go head-to-head in two legs over the next week to determine who will head to Wembley.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Kyle Bartley netted a deserved equaliser for Albion down at St Mary's in November but the hosts struck against the run of play late on to seal the victory through Adam Armstrong (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Baggies fans are ready to roar on Carlos Corberan’s men both at The Hawthorns and St Mary’s in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Albion have a habit to kick – a 100 per cent losing record against teams managed by Russell Martin. There have been four defeats to former employers Swansea and two to the Saints.

We take a look back at this season’s meetings with Martin’s men and how they played out.

Southampton 2-1 Albion, November 11

Saints made it eight unbeaten down in Hampshire as they started to find their feet in the second tier.

Albion’s cause was not aided by Will Smallbone’s fifth-minute opener, helping home as Alex Palmer saved from Adam Armstrong.

Corberan’s men steadied but could not strike back in the first period as Brandon Thomas-Asante fired wide.

