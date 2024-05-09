Play-offs: West Brom and Southampton previous meetings as Baggies look to buck trend

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8xysya

Baggies fans are ready to roar on Carlos Corberan’s men both at The Hawthorns and St Mary’s in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Albion have a habit to kick – a 100 per cent losing record against teams managed by Russell Martin. There have been four defeats to former employers Swansea and two to the Saints.

We take a look back at this season’s meetings with Martin’s men and how they played out.

Southampton 2-1 Albion, November 11

Saints made it eight unbeaten down in Hampshire as they started to find their feet in the second tier.

Albion’s cause was not aided by Will Smallbone’s fifth-minute opener, helping home as Alex Palmer saved from Adam Armstrong.

Corberan’s men steadied but could not strike back in the first period as Brandon Thomas-Asante fired wide.