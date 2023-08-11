Josh Maja set for first West Brom involvement – with Grady Diangana full training return confirmed

Josh Maja has been training at Albion's Walsall base to build up his fitness and is set for a place on the bench in The Hawthorns opener against Swansea tomorrow (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion begin their home campaign at The Hawthorns tomorrow with the visit of Swansea, with a boosted crowd hoping for a first win of the new campaign.

There is a chance both of the club's new signings can sample some minutes in front of the home fans, with Brighton loanee Sarmiento further ahead in his fitness progress.

Free transfer Maja is catching up on his base fitness but has not yet featured in a matchday squad. The 24-year-old trained yesterday and if he comes through training today he is expected to take a place on the bench.

Sarmiento has came from the bench twice, at Blackburn and Stoke, and looked lively but is not yet physically ready to start – though if he arrives from the bench Corberan sees a big positive in the Ecuador international playing three times in the space of a week for the first time in a long time.

"I think so," the Albion boss said of Maja being involved against the south Wales visitors. "If he completes training today, we will have him ready. We are trying to accelerate to make him ready to compete with the team.

"We know the number of minutes that he can play right now are not big, but at the same time we are in a moment where we need every player ready. He is here and he will be ready to play some minutes if he completes training today.

"Sarmiento is more ready but Maja is less ready. The fact that he has trained only a few days makes it more difficult for him to compete in the normal circumstances with the others, but for 10-15 minutes, if I understand that we need him, I can take the 'risk' to involve him in the game.

"The first idea, when I was talking with the physical and medical staff, was about getting him ready for the Leeds game, but watching him now and seeing him finish his conditions, I am going to make him ready for tomorrow's game."

Corberan added of Sarmiento being ready to start: "Not yet, he had surgery in March and only trained six days in Brighton before here.

"It means he has had four months, in one season where you didn't play a lot, after surgery, you are out of everything. He didn't have many minutes in his legs before after a couple of injures.

"If we don't build his body now he is not going to be ready to play. I would like to have payers for 90 minutes, unfortunately with Sarmiento and Maja we will have them ready, but still they are not ready.

"There are some limits from the medical department I need to follow, I am not taking risks to affect negatively the squad with no sense to take.

"In Sarmiento we watched positive actions against Blackburn, but after one he didn't show his endurance to do one attacking and defending action in a row. It was a challenge for him to recover, hep in defence, and attack too. At some points we will accelerate to make him ready.

"I am very happy with how he develops, if he pays minutes tomorrow it will be his first in a long time from Saturday to Saturday he played three games, in a massive long time, this is what I want, to build his rhythm, make his body ready for the challenge, that's why we bring him here. If I accelerate it I will suffer the consequences."

Corberan added that winger Grady Diangana is set to make a return to full team training next week.

Diangana, who has been linked with a move away this summer, suffered ligament damage in his foot in February and has spent the months since working to return.

"Both are recovering from their injuries," Corberan said of Diangana and Martin Kelly, who is on the road back from an ACL injury. "Diangana is having a very positive recovery. He was yesterday involved in some technical drills with the group.

"Today he is going to be involved in the same. He will start normal training next week, making some part of the training with the group. He was pressing very very well because he has been working very hard.