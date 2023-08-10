Notification Settings

Josh Ginnelly: The former Aston Villa, Walsall & Shrewsbury man looking to down West Brom

Premium
By Jonny Drury

Released by Villa before slipping through the net at Shrewsbury Town - Josh Ginnelly will return to the West Midlands on Saturday looking to get one over on Albion.

Josh Ginnelly has had a handful of spells in the West Midlands
The 26-year-old has gone from north of the border with Hearts to South Wales with the Swans - and if his goal in the EFL Cup is anything to go it could turn out to be a shrewd move for Michael Duff's side.

